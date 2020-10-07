Thank you from the Bradley family 

The family of Juke (Walter) Bradley would like to thank everyone for their prayers, food donations, wood donations, tobacco for the fire, our very dedicated Fire Keeper who kept the fire going for four days, and kind words during our very hard time. We apologize for everyone not having the chance to say goodbye. We were following Juke’s final wishes of cremation and a family gathering to share stories and laughter. If you would like to do something to honor Juke, please make a donation to the Youth Center for snacks for the kids. You all know that Juke loved kids no matter who their parents are.

