SPEAKING OF FAITH: Discerning of the Lord’s Body, your brothers and your sisters 

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

Read 1 Corinthians 11:29-33.

“We should already know that sin stops the flowing of the Anointing of the Anointed One into our lives. It separates us from our being able to move in the same direction and flowing together as one, with the rest of the Church. In the body of believers, unification won’t happen until there is true repentance.

“Repentance should be triggered, not from having gotten caught doing or saying something wrong. Instead it should be by having been led into the making of a complete turnaround, the going in a totally opposite direction. We can demonstrate this change in our lives in the making of good choices in our words and actions. A triggering of our own conscience, caused by the working of the Holy Spirit within a person’s heart,” explained Rev. Melton, “results in our being able to follow His leading. This can and should change the direction of our whole lives. A good change readily becomes evident to God, to others, to our families and friends, too.

“The very next verses explain why some members are weak, sickly or even may have died, simply by not choosing to make a correction in how they may be living their own life. The judging of our own words or actions is most necessary so that, if we can understand and have decided to change the way we live our life, we should not have to be corrected or have to go through any difficult time requiring disciplinary measures. When repented of, the Lord is faithful to forgive, and so should the believers within the Church. If living in the sight of God, and God can forgive us, we certainly as believers’, should be able to forgive each other and our own selves, also.”

Read John 17:9-26, Jesus’ prayer is for all believers.

Read 2 Corinthians 4:1-7.

“In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.”

“For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the Face of Jesus Christ.”

2 Corinthians 4:4,6 (KJV)

“Other people who may be watching us, should see Jesus shining through us from our hearts. The Power of God in us brings His Glory, meaning His Splendor, His Greatness, Abundance, Wealth, Might, Honor, His Majesty to them as we carry Him within us. It lends to us a heavy Weightiness in knowing how important this is to all of us within the Church, and to those in the increasing darkness within the world. This Weightiness is in full view of everyone, especially those having spiritual needs, who need His Light to show up for them, too. The Church can actually reach out to them so they can begin to see the Face of God. His Light can dispel their darkness, but do remember it also, can attract snipers from the god of this world, he added.”

“Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.

Hebrews 10:7 (KJV)

“Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee.

“For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee.

“And the Gentiles shall come to thy light, and kings to the brightness of thy rising.

“Lift up thine eyes round about, and see: all they gather themselves together, they come to thee; thy sons shall come from far, and thy daughters shall be nursed at thy side.

“Then thou shalt see, and flow together, and thine heart shall fear, and be enlarged; because the abundance of the sea shall be converted unto thee, the forces of the Gentiles shall come unto thee.”

Isaiah 60:1-5 (KJV)

“For I came down from heaven not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.”

John 5:38 (KJV)

Pastor Melton, added, “His Glory shines out. We, His Church should come together as one in unity. We each, as the Church undivided, should all be shining out together, and working together. This is God’s will, just as Jesus said.”