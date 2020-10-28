Smoky Mountain Youth Basketball League 2020-21 season cancelled

Following is a statement from Shannon Lovingood, Smoky Mountain Youth Basketball League president, regarding the cancellation of the 2020-21 season:

On Oct. 26 with a majority vote the board members have votes to cancel the basketball season for 2020-21. Although we all hate this decision for the children, we feel it is best for their safety. There is also many, many guidelines that make it near impossible.

Some of the following reasons is why the decision was made

1-Gym space for games and times to practice will be a major issue for some of the communities. We will have to fight with the high and middle school teams to allow the rec league to have access to them. Also any games cancelled through the week, will be played on Saturday. That being said it will trump the rec league from having game on Saturday.

2-At this point the governor is only allowing 25 fans inside. Who will decide who gets to come in and who doesn’t? Mask need to be worn, who will make sure that is done? Temp checks and questionnaires will have to be done. Without the help of our volunteers, there is no way we can accomplish this.

3- Not allowing the family and friends of the children into the gym to watch the games, will also hurt these communities financially. There is no way the communities can afford to pay refs and make ends meet. Also concession will be either closed or confined to smaller objects to sale.

4-Also, the cleaning mandate. This has to be done before and after every practice and game. Who will provide the correct cleaning supplies? The communities will have to do this. There will be no one there to make sure the cleaning is done properly and correctly.

This is just some of the many reasons as to while the decision was made to cancel the season. We thank you all for your dedication and hard work. We will be back next season. Until then all stay well.