Sequoyah National Golf Club bunker and re-grassing project completed 

The bunker renovation and re-grassing project that began in March at the Sequoyah National Golf Club are now completed. Capillary concrete bunkers were installed throughout the course and existing fairways, tees and green surrounds converted to Zeon Zoysia by the Robert Trent Jones II Design team and Southeastern Golf. The move will allow for year-round premium playing conditions on the award-winning Robert Trent Jones II layout. The course reopened all 18 holes for play the first week of October.

“We’ve invested in the future of the golf course with these upgrades and we’re very pleased with the finished product,” said Sequoyah National golf board chairman Curtis Wildcat. “With these improvements, we believe Sequoyah National is now the finest public mountain courses in the southeast.”

For more information on Sequoyah National Golf Club, visit www.sequoyahnational.com or visit the Sequoyah National social media channels on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sequoyahnational or on Instagram @sequoyahnational.

– Sequoyah National Golf Club release