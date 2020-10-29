OBITUARY: Willard Lossie

Willard Lossie, 71, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27,2020. The son of the late John Rome Lossie and Charlotte Welch Lossie, Willard will be greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his brothers, Paul, Charlie, Larch, Homer, John-Adam, Noah, and Woodrow; along with his sisters, Mary, Luzene, Frieda, Frances, Martha, Maggie, Dorothy, and Jane. He will also be reunited with his nephews, Darrell Ross, Dennis Taylor, Mike Taylor, Ted Taylor, Anthony Lossiah, John Russell Lossiah; great nephews, Martin Perez Jr., Cylas Toineeta, and Mickey J. Meuse; his nieces, Gwen Locust, Carla Lossiah; and great nieces, Kelcie Crowe and Connie Martin-Detlefson.

Willard is survived by his brother, Jack (Ruth) Lossiah; special nieces, Shog Lossiah, and Genoa Lossiah; special nephew, Tommy (Charlene) Lossiah and John Lossiah, along with numerous other nieces and nephews.

Willard was a member of the Straight Fork Baptist Church. He loved the Oklahoma Sooners as well as Southern Gospel Music. An avid animal lover, you could always find Willard with animals surrounding him.

The family will have a Drive Thru Public Visitation for Willard Lossie, on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Straight Fork Baptist Church from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The family has asked that visitors please remain in their car as the pay their final respects. A private graveside service will be held for Willard at the Lossiah Family Cemetery in the Big Cove Community at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Pastor Greg Morgan will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Earl Martin, Maury Lossiah, Kirk Lossiah, Albert Martin Jr., Eddie Bird, Dwayne Bird, Jerry Taylor, Noland Crowe and Honorary Pall Bearers, Perry Shell and Albert Sluder.

The family has requested that all visitors please wear a mask as all times as well as practice social distancing.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.