OBITUARY: Walter “Juke” Bradley Jr.

Walter Andrew Bradley Jr., 34, of Cherokee, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Known by his family and friends as Juke, Walter is preceded in death by his father, Walter Andrew Bradley Sr., as well as his grandparents, Wally and Jessan Watty, Henry and Helen Bradley.

Juke is survived by his mother, Wendy Sue Bradley; his brothers, Andrew Bradley, Calvin Bradley, and Roland Bradley. In addition, he leaves behind his aunts, Carol Bradley Long, Loretta Bradley, Jean Bradley, and Geneva Watty; a great aunt, Eva Reed; one uncle, Robert Lee Reed; a special cousin, Manual Watty Jr. “ Weezer”; one niece and one nephew, as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Juke was a great guy with a great sense of humor. He worked for a number of years at Forestry where he was known for always being the first to volunteer for a job but always had a joke to throw in when he could. Most recently, Juke worked as a Carpenter with the Cherokee Boy’s Club. Juke loved to be outdoors, whether it was just walking around, fishing or harvesting seasonal crops in the mountains. He talked to everyone and would claim his cousins with laughter. Juke was a big hearted person who would not hesitate to give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed for his kind nature. If you knew him, you knew that he was one of the nicest people you could ever meet.

Per his wishes, Juke was cremated. He didn’t want a big fuss about him, all he wanted was his family to come together for a meal and share stories of his love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his name to the Cherokee Youth Center.