OBITUARY: Jeremy Justin “Jarvis” Raby

Jeremy Justin “Jarvis” Raby, 40, of the Wolftown Community, passed away at Mission Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Susie Raby; maternal grandparents, Boyd and Helen Jackson; along with paternal grandparents, Ted and Evelyn Raby.

Jarvis is survived by his dad, Jerry Raby; his brother, John Raby; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his little buddy, Kyler Crowe. Jarvis was an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He loved to fish and deer hunt with his dad, uncles and brother. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He will be missed by many.

The family will have visitation for Jeremy Justin “Jarvis” on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the gravesite located at Sherrill Cemetery. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. graveside with Pastor Eddie Stillwell officiating. Pallbearers will be among family and friends. The family ask that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.