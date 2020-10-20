OBITUARY: George Davis Hornbuckle Sr. 

George Davis Hornbuckle Sr., 73, of the Big Y Community, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late William and Annie Mae Hornbuckle. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lawanna Hornbuckle; brothers, Edward, and Merv Hornbuckle; and sisters, Rosie, and Lena Hornbuckle.

He is survived by his children, Dennis Allen Hornbuckle of Cherokee, Melissa Hornbuckle of Cherokee, George Davis Hornbuckle Jr. and wife Tina of Cherokee, and William Joseph Hornbuckle and wife Jenny of Bryson City; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Crisp Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Wrights Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor James (Bear) Lambert will officiate.

Pallbearers will be family.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Cherokee Tribal Home Health and Skylan Care Center in Sylva for the excellent care that was given to George.