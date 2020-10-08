OBITUARY: George David Martin Sr. 

George David Martin Sr., 71, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully at his home after battling an extended illness. He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Hubbard Sr.; his mother, Sarah Jane Martin; his son, David Lee Martin; his brothers: Thomas Paul Martin, Dallas Martin and Bruce Martin Sr.; his nephew, Pete Martin; and his niece, Connie Martin Detlefsen.

George is survived by his wife, Lilian Plummer Martin; as well as his children: Joanna Jane Martin, George David Martin Jr., Jordan Thomas Green and Leah Danielle Green; and his eight grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

George enjoyed doing Native Arts and Crafts as well as traveling and dancing at pow wows. He was an avid story teller. He shared his story of recovery to anyone who needed to talk at the pow wows and all over the nation. He was a true character.

The family will be having visitation for George David Martin Sr., on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Long House Funeral Home. A short graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Pete’s Resting Place Cemetery in the Soco Community. Matthew Tooni will be officiating. Pallbearers will be among family and friends. We ask that all who plan to attend please follow all COVID-19 Guidelines and wear a mask.

