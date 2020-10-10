OBITUARY: Danielle Brady

Danielle Brady, born Jan. 21, 1986 passed away Oct. 6, 2020. She was a wonderful beautiful daughter, sister, and the best mom.

She was preceded in death on her mother’s side by her grandma, Golinda Lambert; grandpa, David Lambert; aunts, Mary (Bell), Lillian (Lill); uncles, Rob, Adam, Crock, and Chuck; on her father’s side, grandma, Mattie Brady; grandpa, Sam Brady; aunts, Jessie, Julie; and uncle, Sam Brady Jr.

She is survived by two beautiful children, Kalina and Junior. She is also survived by parents, Susanne Brady and Daniel Brady; four wonderful brothers, Bobby, David, Dusty, and Steven Brady; numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all and is survived by many many friends, wonderful cousins, Aunts and uncles.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 10 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.