OBITUARY: Amy Smoker

Amy Smoker, 91, a Cherokee Language fluent speaker of the Snowbird Community in Robbinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at The Elizabeth House in Hendersonville.

Ms. Amy is the daughter of the late Jesse Teesateskie and Polly Catt Bird Teesateskie.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Amy is preceded in death by her late husband, Jack Coburn Smoker; brothers, Joe Teesateskie, William Teesateskie, Joseph Teesateskie, Lee Teesateskie, and Soloman Bird; sisters, Lillian Ledford, Sarah Smoker, Dinah Wachacha, Suzanne Goodson and Rebecca Bird Teesateskie; granddaughters, Sally-Jo Anderson, Angela Teesateskie, and Alanna Smoker; great grandson, Ryalee Adam Welch; special childhood friend, Abraham Teesateskie; and special friends, Jack and Rosie Ross, Jack and Betty Kingfisher, and Bill Drywater, all of Tahlequah Oklah., Sampson and Mina Leach of Locust Grove, Okla. and many more from all over.

Ms. Amy is survived by her children, Richard Smoker, Rachel Smoker, Myrtle Smoker, Maybelle Welch (Alfred), Tony Smoker, Roger Smoker (Dawn), and Irene Smoker-Jackson (Howard), all of Robbinsville; and Lane Smoker (Bessie) of Cherokee.

Ms. Amy also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 32 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and many special friends from all over.

Ms. Amy was the last monolingual Cherokee language speaking member of the Snowbird Community. She was a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians where she played a key role in preserving the history and traditions of the Snowbird Community. Ms. Amy was well known for her hominy, chestnut bread, beanbread, and frybread making skills. She enjoyed holidays and spending time with her family. She was known all over and also enjoyed visiting family and friends in Oklahoma.

Although she spoke very few words, her affectious smile spoke for her.

Ms Amy’s 12 Grandsons will be the pallbearers.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Little Snowbird Playground. Reverends Ernie Stiles, Foreman Bradley, and Coy Adams will officiate. The family will receive friends in a drive-by format at the playground from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. The family requests that those attending the services remain in their vehicles. For those wishing to attend the committal services at the Smoker Cemetery, face coverings are mandatory. The burial site is near Lane Smokers residence at 1347 Little Snowbird Rd, Robbinsville.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Smoker family.