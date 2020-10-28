Missing hiker found in the Park 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced on Wednesday, Oct. 28 that Search and Rescue team members found missing hiker, Fred Braden, Jr. at approximately 4 p.m.

Braden, 56, of Powell, Tenn. was reported missing at 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and the park initiated search efforts early this morning. Braden did not sustain any major injuries during his overnight experience in the backcountry and rangers are currently assisting him to the trailhead for further assessment.

Over 30 people assisted in the response, including members of BUSAR, an all-hazards Search and Rescue team that assists with operations inside the park. Responders searched over 20 acres of off-trail areas today along with 30 miles of park trails. The Incident Command Team established a mobile base of operations in the Tremont area utilizing a new Incident Command trailer donated by the Friends of the Smokies.

No information is available at this time regarding the circumstances that led to Braden being lost.

– National Park Service release