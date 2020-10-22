Madge Elizabeth Owle, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at her home. Most people knew her from the ER at the Cherokee Indian Hospital, but we knew her as mom, aunt, sister, grandma, and wife. She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Dock Lambert; a brother, Mike Lambert; as well as her two sons: Ray and Chucky Owle.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Raymond “Hoot” Owle, and her children, Monica “Tigger” (Joel) Lambert, Alicia Lambert, Ben (Missy) Reed, and Binky (Tammy) Reed. In addition, she is survived by her grandkids, Lexi, Gavin, and Presley Lambert along with 13 other grandchildren and six great grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Sam (Hillane) Lambert, Sandy (Hilliard) Sneed, Ted (Stephanie) Lambert; and a special brother, David Blanton, along with many nieces and nephews.

A public visitation for Madge will be held at Long House Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. A private graveside service will follow at Tow String Cemetery. Reverend Evan Brown will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Will and Jeff Thompson, Ben and Binky Reed, Anthony Sequoyah, and David Blanton.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Four Season Hospice Care and special friend, Wanda Lambert.

If you plan to visit the family or attend the visitation, masks are required. Please plan to wear a mask as well as practice social distancing. Thank you.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.