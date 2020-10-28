Knox County Man reported missing in the Park 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a Knox County man who was day hiking along the Middle Prong Trail yesterday in the Tremont area. Fred Braden Jr., age 56, of Powell, Tenn. was reported missing at approximately 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Rangers have initiated containment efforts and a hasty ground search this morning with 12 members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team.

Anyone hiking in the Middle Prong Trail area on Tuesday, Oct. 27 may have helpful information and is requested to contact the park’s Emergency Communication Center (865) 436-1230.

No additional details are available at this time.

– National Park Service release