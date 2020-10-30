Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos win Travelers’ Choice awards 

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel announced recently it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner in the category of restaurants. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great diner feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Award Recipients

Selu Garden Café

Noodle Bar

Earl of Sandwich

Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Award Recipients

The Landing Café

Earl of Sandwich

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for diners as the world begins to venture out again.”

– Harrah’s Cherokee release