Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos win Travelers’ Choice awards
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel announced recently it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner in the category of restaurants. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great diner feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the globe.
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Award Recipients
- Selu Garden Café
- Noodle Bar
- Earl of Sandwich
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Award Recipients
- The Landing Café
- Earl of Sandwich
“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for diners as the world begins to venture out again.”
– Harrah’s Cherokee release