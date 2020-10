Great Smoky Mountains National Park invites the public to “Fall into Volunteerism with Smokies Service Days!” Park staff will lead several single-day volunteer opportunities across the park on Saturdays beginning Oct. 24 through Nov. 21. Each experience provides a unique, hands-on opportunity to help care for park campgrounds, historic buildings, and natural resources.

This volunteer program helps complete much needed work across the park and is ideal for families, visitors, students, scout troops, civic organizations, working adults with busy schedules, and individuals seeking to fulfill community service requirements. Each project will provide tasks appropriate for a wide range of ages and skills, though some may have age restrictions. Volunteer projects will last for approximately two to four hours on Saturdays mornings.

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff. Participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and should bring water, snacks, and a bagged lunch. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the number of volunteers for each project is limited.

To register, email Project Coordinator, Madison Ficca madison_ficca@partner.nps.gov prior to the scheduled event date. Please put “SSD Registration” in the subject line. Opportunities are offered on the following dates:

2020 Fall Smokies service days schedule

* Green Thumb Gardening. Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center. Ages 15+

* “The Deep Creep” Litter Clean-up. Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Deep Creek Picnic Area. All ages welcome

* Historic Landscape Management in Daisy Town. Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Element (Tenn.). Ages 15+

* Vegetation Managment at Historic Voorheis Estate. Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Twin Creeks Science Center in Tennessee. Ages 12+

* Smokemont Campground clean-up. Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ages 10+

– National Park Service release