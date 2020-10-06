Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (April 1 – Sept. 30, 2020)

This is a list of deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period April 1, 2020 – Sept. 30, 2020 pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed, fiduciary, affiant, executor, or administrator of the estate. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name, and executor(s):

4/2/20 Eloise Maney, Executor James Harley Maney

4/6/20 Rebecca Boyum-Allen, Executor William Boyum

4/6/20 Ida Lee Arneach, Executor Carolyn Rae Queen

4/6/20 Beulah Frances Walker

4/14/20 Jessie Lee Reed, Executor Barry Lee Reed

4/17/20 Michael Brian Terrell, Executor Christina Terrell

4/20/20 Aaron Lee Frady

4/23/20 Tracey Saunooke

4/24/20 Gerald Smith, Executor Mary Smith

4/25/20 Lydia Queen

4/26/20 Brenda Kay Wildcatt

4/27/20 Mary Rejeana Watkins

4/28/20 Geraldine Stamper, Executor Carmen V. Junaluska

4/29/20 Dustin G. French

4/29/20 Whitney Lizabeth Voss

4/29/20 Marina Louise Geeting

5/1/20 Brooke Leighann Smith, Executor Buford W. Smith

5/6/20 Mary Theresa Smith, Executor Karen French Browning

5/8/20 Addie Louise Godfrey

5/11/20 David Ray Calhoun

5/12/20 Billy Joe Lossie

5/15/20 Pamela Dawn Taylor

5/15/20 Matthew Lee Littlejohn

5/16/20 Dorothy Lucille West, Executor Adam West

5/20/20 Travis Shane Cable

5/21/20 Joyce Bernice Tranter, Executor David Tranter

5/21/20 Joseph Lee Otter

5/21/20 Mary Ida Elliott, Executor Pamela Sue Sabella

5/23/20 Jeanette Teesateskie

5/25/20 Tyler Lee Crowe, Executor Jackson Co. Clerk of Court

5/26/20 Rachel Mashburn

5/27/20 Mary Winona Youngbird, Executor Faren Fleetwood

5/27/20 Alan Dean Thompson, Executor Linda Gail Thompson

5/29/20 Tina Louise Bowers

6/3/20 James Harvey Smith, Jr., Executor Jessie Lopez

6/7/20 Deanna Allene Beck

6/10/20 William Smith, Jr.

6/13/20 Karen Parks

6/15/20 Joseph Gabor Watson

6/20/20 Monika Mariya Toineeta

6/20/20 Jean Clara Bushyhead, Executor Robert Lambert

6/21/20 Wynn Anita Jones, Executor Nellie Washington

6/21/20 Jeannie Pauline Driver

6/22/20 Cheryl Leigh Carroll

6/24/20 Mary Agnes Visage

6/27/20 Robert Cain Bigmeat

6/28/20 Vickie Elaine Spice

6/29/20 Mary Seonia Lambert

6/29/20 Rose Marie Rollins, Executor Ernest Grady Rollins

7/1/20 Clarice Vivian Marine

7/1/20 Teresa Ann French

7/1/20 Susan Irene Foster

7/1/20 Robbie Dale Phillips

7/9/20 Johnny Lee Thompson

7/12/20 Elizabeth Ann Edwards

7/14/20 Richard Randolph Lambert, Executor Ricky R. Lambert

7/17/20 Rosalee Teesatuskie, Executor Donald Smiley

7/19/20 Henry Whiperwil Mahsetky

7/24/20 Rodney Raper

7/25/20 Adam Conseen

7/27/20 Carol Vivian Standingdeer, Executor Joe Holiday

7/30/20 Jone Elizabeth Routh

7/30/20 John Robert Hornbuckle

7/31/20 Nellie Wilson, Executor Phyllis J. Wilson

7/31/20 Becky Ann Walker

8/3/20 John Grady Sneed, Jr.

8/4/20 Jane Taylor, Executor Cynthia Meuse

8/6/20 Peggy Janice Woodby

8/8/20 Paulette Rae Taukchiray, Executor Wesley D. Taukchiray

8/11/20 Helen Hariett Jackson

8/16/20 Douglas Swimmer, Executor Dwight Swimmer

8/18/20 Gary Dean Smith

8/22/20 Amy Jo Lambert

8/26/20 Danny Lane Swayney

8/28/20 Joseph William Lomas

8/30/20 Shannon Tennille Buff

9/5/20 Elliott Francis French, Jr.

9/6/20 Vaughn Francis Smith

9/7/20 Albert Clayton George

9/7/20 Michael Dale Reed

9/11/20 Debbie Lorraine Conseen

9/12/20 Thomas Jevan Holland, Executor Caroline Peay Holland

9/12/20 James Julius Wilson

9/15/20 Jody Mark Davis

9/15/20 Perry Dean Sequoyah

9/16/20 William Paul Owle

9/17/20 Kimberly Dawn Crowe

9/23/20 Annie Belle Welch

9/27/20 Tina Nicole Martinez

9/28/20 Jacob David Cabe