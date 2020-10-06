Deadline for Yogi Crowe Scholarship approaching

The Board of Directors of the Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund reminds graduate and post-graduate students that Sunday, Nov. 1 is the deadline for requesting financial assistance from the Fund for spring semester. Applications and eligibility guidelines are available from any of the board members, from Tribal Education or from the Website www.yogicrowescholarship.org. Applications must be postmarked by the deadline date and mailed on or before the deadline. Applications not postmarked or received electronically by the deadline will not be considered.

The Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund has been advised by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina where our endowment is invested that the amount of spendable income for 2020-21 will be considerably less than recent years. Students currently receiving grants from the Scholarship Fund are advised that grants for this year and next will be significantly less than they have been. The spendable income is less because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and stock market losses.

For more information, contact any of the Scholarship Fund board members: Dr. Jennifer Thompson, president, 507-5997; Dr. Reva Ballew, vice president, 631-1350; Mary Herr, secretary, 497-9498; Tamitha Fourkiller, treasurer, 497-7034; Dr. Carmaleta Monteith 497-2717; Sunshine Parker 506-1952; Jan Smith 507-1519; or Shannon Swimmer 736-3191.

– Yogi Crowe Scholarship Fund Board