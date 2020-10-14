COVID-19 positive attends Whittier gathering

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority identified a Qualla Boundary resident on Wednesday, Oct. 14 who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Qualla Boundary resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, attended a gathering at 534 Bob Hall Rd, Whittier, on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

EBCI PHHS officials noted, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this individual.”

If you attended the event at 534 Bob Hall Rd, Whittier, on Tuesday, Oct. 13 or have concerns call, Tsalagi Public Health 359-6240.

Drive-thru testing is available at the former Analenisgi Recovery Center 375 Sequoyah Trail, Cherokee. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline 497-3743.

The Centers for Disease Control defines a close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

– EBCI Public Health and Human Services release