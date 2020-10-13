COVID-19 positive attends event over weekend 

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority identified a Qualla Boundary resident on Tuesday, Oct. 13 who tested positive for COVID-19. The resident is currently isolated in their home.

The Qualla Boundary resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, attended an event at 40 Elms Drive, Cherokee, on Saturday, Oct. 10.

EBCI PHHS officials noted, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this individual.”

If you attended the event at 40 Elms Drive on Saturday or have concerns, call Tsalagi Public Health 359-6240.

Drive-thru testing is available at the former Analenisgi Recovery Center 375 Sequoyah Trail Cherokee. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline 497-3743.

The Centers for Disease Control defines a close contact as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.

– EBCI Public Health and Human Service release