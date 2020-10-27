COVID-19 cluster in Jackson County following gathering at apartment 

Seven individuals who attended a social gathering on Sunday, Oct. 18 at an apartment in Jackson County have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a press release by the Jackson County Department of Public Health (JCDPH) on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

JCDPH officials noted they are “working to identify any additional close contacts of these individuals” and said all positive individuals are following isolation orders.

Melissa McKnight, JCDPH deputy health director, said in a statement, “We know that our community wants and often needs to come together. We also know our community does not want to spread COVID-19 to the ones that they love. If you choose to gather, please make smart choices. Wear a mask, maintain distance, limit your gatherings to a small number of people, gather outside as much as possible, and wash your hands.”

No further information was provided by the JCDPH.

Jackson County has seen a surge in recent weeks. According to numbers from the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services, the county has had 171 new positive COVID-19 cases reported from Oct. 18-26.

– One Feather staff report