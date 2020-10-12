COVID-19 cluster identified at Cherokee Boys Club 

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority identified a COVID-19 cluster on Monday, Oct. 12 at the Cherokee Boys Club. Eight COVID-19 cases, within the last fourteen (14) days have been confirmed within the company.

Seven of the employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating in their homes and one employee is currently hospitalized. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) defines a “cluster” as five or more epidemiologically linked cases over a 14-day period.

EBCI PHHS officials noted, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with these individuals.”

If you visited the Cherokee Boys Club or may have come in contact with an employee of the Cherokee Boys Club from Sept. 28, 2020 to Oct. 12, contact Tsalagi Public Health at 359-6240.

Drive-thru testing is available at the former Analenisgi Recovery Center 375 Sequoyah Trail Cherokee, NC 28719. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline 497-3743.

– EBCI Public Health and Human Services release