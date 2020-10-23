COMMENTARY: Pick a side

By JOSH HOLLOWAY

Well, the time is finally up on us. If you haven’t already done so, then it is time to pick a side. Since there won’t be any political reconciliation or national unity any time soon, then it’s time to cast a vote for who you want for president. If you’re not sure on who to vote for then doing a quick rundown on just what each side is about might be in order.

First and probably most important is what each side thinks of America and its citizens. I believe you’ve got one side who thinks its “patriotic” to kneel during national anthems or burn flags. Somehow desecrating national symbols is a way of showing the utmost respect for them. This is very confusing. This side absolutely hates America and what it stands for. The other side still believes in true patriotism, military service, veterans’ benefits, and just an overall display of national admiration that doesn’t involve destruction.

The next test is how each side sees its own constituents or voting bloc and, more specifically, minorities. I think, one side sees minorities as a means to an end. Minorities are nothing more than pawns to this side and this is very noticeable in certain areas throughout the country that have voted for this side. Time and time again votes are cast for this side only to see little or no change. It is very sad to see certain parts of cities that have consistently seem to have been duped into voting for this side and remain constant low income, high crime areas that offer no “hope or change.” The other side sees minorities as average citizens that are capable of the American dream so long as they work hard and work smart. This side believes in leveling the playing field but ultimately the success or failure of an individual is up to them.

Religious freedom plays a huge part in a lot of American’s lives and both sides have taken up a position on that as well. I believe, one side doesn’t really think religion is that important and would rather trample and dismiss a person’s religious freedom all in the name of being “politically correct.” This side also thinks it’s ok to bring back religious tests in order to qualify and vote down governmental appointed positions such as, say, a Supreme Court Justice. Religion, or the belief thereof, means nothing to this side and this is evident in past administrations when certain religious organizations were specifically targeted by the IRS. The other side recognizes the importance of faith and religious beliefs so much so that executive orders have been made specifically aimed at defending this First Amendment right.

Not many things are more important to our children than their education. The extent of a child’s education typically has the biggest effect on just how financially independent they become as adults. And you had better believe there are two sides to this proverbial coin as well. I think one side, constantly backed and financially supported by teacher unions, thinks that when it comes to a child’s education it is the teacher’s pay rate that is most important. The idea of a child being able to go to a better school than the one they are currently at is what the other side believes in. Many children throughout our country are currently attending low performing schools and could otherwise benefit from going to a better school just a few minutes down the road. After all, it is the quality of education that is often the difference maker in whether some children go to college.

Probably the most obvious topic anyone could use to pick a side is the mindset. I believe one side believes in the “group-think” way of thinking which has birthed a sub mindset called “cancel culture”. This side thinks that everyone should think the same, be offended by the same thing, and hate the same thing regardless of how you actually think about it. And if you leave the “group-think” community you dare to be caste or “canceled” out instead of being treated as an individual. The other side sees the complete opposite. It is individuals and diverse thinking, not diverse skin color, that make for the best of situations. This is evident by the numerous Latinos, Blacks and even Gays establishing groups that intend to leave or have already left the “group-think” community.

The list goes on but what is most important is actually knowing what both sides really are about. Then it comes down to what you are voting for and not whom.

Holloway is a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians currently residing in Chattanooga, Tenn.