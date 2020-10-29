Cherokee Life Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority identified on Thursday, Oct. 29 one employee of the Cherokee Life Center who tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently isolated in their home.

The Cherokee Life Center employee, who tested positive for COVID-19, reported to work and had contact with gym members and users.

EBCI PHHS officials noted, “The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this individual.”

If you visited the Cherokee Life Center from Saturday, Oct. 10 through Monday, Oct. 26, or have concerns call Tsalagi Public Health at 359-6240.

Drive-thru testing is available at the former Analenisgi Recovery Center 375 Sequoyah Trail Cherokee, NC 28719. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline 497-3743.

– EBCI Public Health and Human Services release