Cherokee Cinemas and More voluntarily suspending operations again 

Cherokee Cinemas and More announced on the evening of Friday, Oct. 16 that they will re-close effective Saturday, Oct. 17 until the local case spike of COVID-19 subsides.

“While our protocol is superb to prevent the spread of COVID, including one show per day followed by a disinfecting fog in every auditorium and cleaning of every touch area, the partitioning of seating to provide 10-foot minimum social distancing, limiting total capacity to about 15 percent, staggered show times so that no show starts within 15 minutes of another show, and social distancing and mask enforcement, the sheer number of new local cases makes closing until this spike lessens the preferred alternative,” stated Mark Hubble, chief executive officer of Kituwah, LLC stated. “We will reopen when it is deemed safe once again.”

– Kituwah, LLC release