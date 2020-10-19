Cherokee Choices hosting Halloween virtual fun run/walk  

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Cherokee Choices is hosting a virtual fun run/walk to encourage community members to be active during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Healthy Halloween Kids Fun Run is an event for all ages and will be held virtually from Oct. 26-31.

“Community virtual fitness events create a safe platform to motivate individuals and families to be physically active,” said Robin Bailey-Callahan, MHS, RD, LDN, Cherokee Choices and Nurse Family Partnership program director. “It is very easy for all of us to become sedentary during a time of social distancing. It also creates an avenue for social connection, one of the key determinants of health. Reminding ourselves that we are all connected and here for one another is very beneficial to our mental and emotional well-being.”

Adults can sign themselves and their children up for the event by sending an email to Corlee Hill corlhill@nc-cherokee.com or Yolanda Saunooke yolasaun@nc-cherokee.com.

The first 200 participants will receive a goodie bag.

Participants will run or walk a mile at the time and location of their choice and then send a photo and time(s) to Hill or Saunooke. Event organizers say it is preferable if participants are in a Halloween costume when doing the run/walk.

Saunooke noted, “We are hoping that this can encourage our youth and families to get some physical activity and have fun with each other.”