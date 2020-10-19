Bradley receives award from National Indian Health Board 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

A health official with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has been recognized for her work by a national agency. Vickie Bradley, an EBCI tribal member and Secretary of the EBCI Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) Division, received a National Indian Health Board (NIHB) Outstanding Service Award known as the Heroes in Health Local Impact Award recently.

“I was extremely humbled and honored to receive the NIHB Heroes in Health Local Impact Award,” said Bradley. “It has been a challenging year working in the midst of a global pandemic, and yet, I have the privilege of working with an amazing and dedicated team at PHHS. I may have received the award, but all of my team deserved to be recognized as Heroes in Health because their dedication and commitment to the community during this unprecedented time is phenomenal – I consider it a blessing to serve with them.”

Information from the NIHB states, “The NIHB Outstanding Service Award honors an individual or organization whose work has made an impact on American Indian/Alaska Native health care.”

Bradley’s nomination reads, “Vickie Bradley’s commitment as Secretary of the Public Health and Human Services Division for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has shined during this COVID-19 pandemic. Her strong leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic response includes her use of data and ability to communicate calmly and with empathy, compassion, and transparency and has led many EBCI programs, entities, and elected officials to band together and make the best decisions for the Tribe.”

Bradley received a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing from Western Carolina University and a master of public health degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She has worked for 16 years with the EBCI population holding various positions including: certified addictions registered nurse supervisor at UNITY, Community Health nurse, Wound Care supervisor, Tribal Public Health operations director, and in her current capacity as EBCI Secretary of Public Health and Human Services. Earlier this year, she was appointed to a five-year stint with the N.C. Institute of Medicine.