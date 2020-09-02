Tribal member publishes first in series of children’s books

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Flip and Flop, two lovable twin rabbits, are the creations of Leslie Pearson and will be featured in a series of 10 children’s books. Simple entitled “Flip and Flop”, the first book in the series by Pearson, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, covers the birth and early time of the twin brothers.

Pearson said she originally started working on the book to help ease her daughter’s concerns about starting kindergarten. “The books are to help children copy with everyday struggles they may face like school, family loss, and I have one for military families written.”

She herself is the wife of a Navy veteran as well as a mother. Pearson, whose maiden name is Ensley, grew up in Walhalla, S.C. but keeps her Cherokee roots strong. “I spent weekends, summer, and some holidays on the reservation with my father. I visit quite often.”

The two stars of the books almost weren’t rabbits at all. “They were changed quite a few times before I realized I didn’t want to make them anything other than rabbits. At one point, they were squirrels; then, kangaroos. And, I had them be actual flip flops but quickly changed them back to rabbits.”

She added, “Flip and Flop got their names from my aunt. She made a comment about their ears being floppy and having it flip to the opposite side on the brother. I loved it. So, Flip and Flop were born.”

The first book was published by Covenant Books based in Myrtle Beach, S.C. “I had full say in how I wanted the book presented,” said Pearson. “I was given a publication assistant, Michelle. She was fantastic. I was new to the publishing scene and she was there to answer every question I had and explained it to me in ways I understood.”

She went with an illustrator on staff at Covenant. “He did a wonderful job with the characters. He put a lot of little details in the pictures, and I couldn’t be happier with them.”

Pearson has loved the process and is looking forward to publishing the remainder of the series. “It did cost a bit to publish the book, but the end result was well worth it. I have always wanted to be a published author, and my dream has come true.”

She is very grateful for the support she’s received during the writing and publishing process. “I would like to thank my family for helping me and supporting me through all of this. My husband and my children – they were the inspiration and helped me to continue to write. My mom – without her help, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank my publishing assistant, Michelle, and my illustrator. I’d also like to thank everyone that has read the book a hundred times and for everyone that purchases a copy.”

“Flip and Flop” is available online for $12.95 at Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/flip-and-flop-leslie-pearson/1133193990