Trading Post listings for Sept. 16-22, 2020

CLASSIFIEDS

FOR RENT

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

BUYING

Buying wild ginseng starting Sept. 1. Green only until Sept. 15 then green or dry. Info: Ricky Teem 371-1802.

LEGAL NOTICES

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-063

In the Matter of the Estate of Wynn Anita Jones

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Nellie Washington

P.O. Box 734

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-059

In the Matter of the Estate of Rebecca Boyum-Allen

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Bill Boyum

56 Conteski Drive

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-055

In the Matter of the Estate of James Harvey Smith Jr.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Jessie Lopez

P.O. Box 984

Cherokee, NC 28719

BIDs, RFPs. etc.

RFQ: HCD Construction Manager at Risk

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is seeking statements of Qualifications from qualified general contractors to serve as the Construction Manager at Risk, providing preconstruction and construction period services for the Macedonia Road development, an seven unit multifamily housing in Cherokee, NC. Interested Parties should contact Paulette Cox at paulcox@nc-cherokee.com for the full RFQ package. Deadline for submittals will be September 18, 2020 by 12:00pm. Respondents will be evaluated based on qualifications and other factors. This is a request for qualifications, not an offer to contract. Mandatory site visit scheduled on either 9/10 – 9/11/2020. Please call Bunsey Crowe @ (828) 788-6785.

Notice to Qualified Professionals

Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Handicapped & Elderly Living Program (H.E.L.P.) 145 Tsali Manor St. Cherokee N.C. 28719 Phone 828-359-6638

The Handicapped and Elderly Living Program (H.E.L.P.) is seeking qualified contractors and professionals who specialize in general residential rehabilitation and repair for residential properties. Work to be performed may include:

– Removal and installation of metal or shingled roofs

– Removal and installation of storm doors, doors and windows

– Service, removal, and installation of HVAC

– Service, removal, and installation of propane heater & tank/line sets

– Service, removal and installation of electrical

– Service, removal and installation of plumbing

– Removal and installation of kitchen cabinets

– Removal and installation of flooring

– Rough and finish carpentry

– Construction of universally acceptable ramps and decks

– Sheetrock repair

– All services for lawn maintenance

Pest control

– Locksmith

Qualified contractors and professionals will be expected to start work upon issuance of a contract. Several contractors and professionals will be selected for work. Selections will be based on qualifications. The H.E.L.P. reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

The work to be performed under this RFQ is subject to TERO guidelines. TERO certified vendors will be given preference. Qualification packages should include a W-9, tribal business license, proof of insurance, and any applicable licenses or certifications. Deliver sealed proposals to the TERO office. Deadline for sealed proposals is September 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Contact Stephanie Welch, swelch@nc-cherokee.com with questions or comments at 828-359-6638.

ITEMS FOR BID

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is requesting bids for used sound equipment, assorted chairs and stools, assorted carts, kitchen equipment, and remnant wallpaper and tile.

Email cmyers1@harrahs.com or call 828-497-8315 for a bid packet or for more information.

Bids must be received by 4:30 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020.

Serious inquiries only, please.

USED HOTEL ROOM FURNITURE AND FRAMED PRINTS FOR SALE

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is selling used hotel room furniture and framed prints, while supplies last, beginning on Wednesday, September 16. Items include dresser, wardrobe, 30” round table, floor lamp, coffee table, nightstand, headboard, mirror, and framed prints of assorted sizes and styles.

Items are available at the “Barclay” warehouse at Children’s Home Loop off Aquoni Road.

Viewings are by appointment only, and purchases may be made by cash or check. All items are sold “as-is” on a first-come basis.

Email cmyers1@harrahs.com or call 497-8315 for more information.

Notice to Qualified Professionals

Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Housing and Community Development (H.C.D.) 687 Acquoni Road Cherokee N.C. 28719 Phone 828-359-6906

The EBCI Housing Division (HCD) is seeking qualified contractors and professionals who specialize in the following trades and general residential rehabilitation and repair for Tribal Rehab Program and all Tribally owned rental developments, HIP developments and homes for re-sale in Swain County and Jackson County. The Work to be performed may include:

– Licensed Electrician: Service, removal and installation of electrical

– Licensed Plumber: Service, repair of plumbing and water leaks.

– Licensed HVAC: Repairs and New Installation

– All services for lawn maintenance and landscaping (including leaf removal, brush cutting and removal)

– Fire extinguisher service

– Removal and installation of flooring

– HVAC repairs

– Single Family and Apartment Renovation: Remodeling of bathrooms/kitchens/entire units

– Painting

– Licensed Pest Control

– Cleaning of rental units and homes for re-sale

Qualified contactors and professionals will be expected to start work upon issuance of a contract. Several contractors and professionals will be selected for work. Please submit qualification package with all information. Selections will be based on:

• TERO letter that contractor is in good standing. If there are five or more RFQ packets from Tier I TERO vendors evaluation and selection will be limited to Tier I, Indian Owned EBCI Business.

• Three recommendation letters.

• Last three (3) jobs completed with: Owner, cost and contact number.

• hourly rate and qualifications.

The HCD reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

The work to be performed under this RFQ is subject to TERO guidelines. TERO certified vendors will be given preference. Qualification packages should include a W-9, tribal business license, proof of insurance, and any applicable licenses or certifications. Deliver sealed proposals to the HCD Main office located at 687 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC, 28719. Deadline for sealed proposals is September 24th, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

Contact Michelle Stamper, michstam@nc-cherokee.com with questions or comments at 828-359-6904.

EMPLOYMENT

Qualla Boundary Head Start/Early Head Start job opening

Position Title: Substitute Teacher

Primary Function: Provides educational services consistently on a day-by=day basis according to Head Start/Early Head Start performance standards and HS/EHS policies and procedures. Ensures classroom activities, equipment, materials, and supplies are age and developmentally appropriate and that all areas of child development are addressed including social/emotional, physical, cognitive, self-help, and speech/language. Maintains a safe and health environment for all children.

• Minimum Required – Level 1 Childhood Development Associates Credential (CDA)

• Preferred level 2 – Associate’s Degree

• Preferred level 3 – Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field.

• Valid NC drivers license required

Please submit a resume to Heather Saunooke, Education Manager at heatsaun@nc-cherokee.com or Tina Saunooke, Early Education Director at tinasaun@nc-cherokee.com.

Full job description is on Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start Facebook page. For additional information or to request a job description for this position contact William Maney, Human Resources and Office Administrator, willmane@nc-cherokee.com.

Qualla Boundary Head Start/Early Head Start job opening

Position Title: Substitute Teacher Assistant

Primary Function: Provide assistance and support to teachers in achieving goals, objectives, and performance standards of the Qualla Boundary Head Start and Ealy Head Start Program. Performs various duties in one-on-one and/or group activities which are educational, recreational, or developmental in nature. Is actively engaged and playing with children and aids with classroom activities.

Education/Experience: High school diploma or GED required.

Please submit a resume to Heather Saunooke, Education Manager at heatsaun@nc-cherokee.com or Tina Saunooke, Early Education Director at tinasaun@nc-cherokee.com.

Full job description is on Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start Facebook page. For additional information or to request a job description for this position contact William Maney, Human Resources and Office Administrator, willmane@nc-cherokee.com.

Kituwah Global Government Group, LLC has the following job available: Director of Administration

Anyone interested should pick up an application and position description at the Kituwah Global Government Group, LLC Office between the hours of 9:00am – 4:00pm Monday -Thursday. This position will close Sept 30th, 2020 at 4pm. Indian preference does apply, and a current job application must be submitted. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of application.