Trading Post for week of Sept. 30 – Oct. 6, 2020

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

Rummage Sale – Quality Inn by 441 Cherokee, Friday October 2, and 3, 9am to 5pm. Furniture in good condition, Leather lounge chair, rugs, mirrors, pictures, dinette set, clothes and more. (828) 497-9427, (828)226-0994. 9/30

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of M.B., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-006

TO: Lorenzo Bueno and any Unknown Father of Minor Child M.B.

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, M.B., born on July 27, 2016, is a neglected, dependent and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on January 15, 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Lakeisha Walkingstick.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 23rd day of September 2020.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-066

In the Matter of the Estate of Rosalee Teesatuskie

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Donald Smiley

P.O. Box 870

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-073

In the Matter of the Estate of John Robert Hornbuckle

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Jessica George

P.O. Box 1677

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 15-046

In the Matter of the Estate of OSLEY BIRD SAUNOOKE, JR.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Robert Osley Saunooke

18620 SW 39th Court

Miramar, FL 33029

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-074

In the Matter of the Estate of CAROL STANDINGDEER

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Joe Holiday

P.O. Box 2320

Cherokee, NC 28719

Kituwah, LLC is seeking proposals from a qualified and appropriately experienced construction, grading and demolition firm who can provide timely mass grading and demolition services at the Dumpling Creek property located at the I-40 407 exit in Sevier County, Tennessee. A full RFP may be requested or picked up from Cameron Cooper Kituwah, LLC 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, North Carolina 28789. Please call (828)-477-4536 or e-mail ccooper@kituwahllc.com with any questions or requests. Proposals must be received by October 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the above address. 9/30

Qualla Boundary Head Start/Early Head Start job opening

Position Title: Substitute Teacher

Primary Function: Provides educational services consistently on a day-by=day basis according to Head Start/Early Head Start performance standards and HS/EHS policies and procedures. Ensures classroom activities, equipment, materials, and supplies are age and developmentally appropriate and that all areas of child development are addressed including social/emotional, physical, cognitive, self-help, and speech/language. Maintains a safe and health environment for all children.

• Minimum Required – Level 1 Childhood Development Associates Credential (CDA)

• Preferred level 2 – Associate’s Degree

• Preferred level 3 – Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field.

• Valid NC drivers license required

Please submit a resume to Heather Saunooke, Education Manager at heatsaun@nc-cherokee.com or Tina Saunooke, Early Education Director at tinasaun@nc-cherokee.com.

Full job description is on Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start Facebook page. For additional information or to request a job description for this position contact William Maney, Human Resources and Office Administrator, willmane@nc-cherokee.com.

Qualla Boundary Head Start/Early Head Start job opening

Position Title: Substitute Teacher Assistant

Primary Function: Provide assistance and support to teachers in achieving goals, objectives, and performance standards of the Qualla Boundary Head Start and Ealy Head Start Program. Performs various duties in one-on-one and/or group activities which are educational, recreational, or developmental in nature. Is actively engaged and playing with children and aids with classroom activities.

Education/Experience: High school diploma or GED required.

Please submit a resume to Heather Saunooke, Education Manager at heatsaun@nc-cherokee.com or Tina Saunooke, Early Education Director at tinasaun@nc-cherokee.com.

Full job description is on Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start Facebook page. For additional information or to request a job description for this position contact William Maney, Human Resources and Office Administrator, willmane@nc-cherokee.com.