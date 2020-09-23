Trading Post for week of Sept. 23-29, 2020

The following listings appear in the Sept. 23-29, 2020 One Feather:

8 Rm Lodge for sale near Bryson City. Income Producing and Big Views. Price $745,000. Jack A. Calloway, Broker 828-421-3939. jaccallowayre@gmail.com

Buying wild ginseng starting Sept. 1. Green only until Sept. 15 then green or dry. Info: Ricky Teem 371-1802. 9/23

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-059

In the Matter of the Estate of Rebecca Boyum-Allen

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Bill Boyum

56 Conteski Drive

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-055

In the Matter of the Estate of James Harvey Smith Jr.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Jessie Lopez

P.O. Box 984

Cherokee, NC 28719

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

In the Tribal Court

In the Matter of M.B., A Minor Child, File No. CVJ 20-006

TO: Lorenzo Bueno and any Unknown Father of Minor Child M.B.

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled juvenile action. The nature of the relief being sought is the adjudication and disposition of a petition alleging the minor child, M.B., born on July 27, 2016, is a neglected, dependent and drug endangered child, filed in the Cherokee Tribal Court on January 15, 2020. You may know the mother of the minor child by the name of Lakeisha Walkingstick.

You must answer or otherwise respond to the pleading within forty (40) days of the date of first publication of this Notice. If you fail to answer or otherwise respond within the time prescribed, the matter will proceed to adjudication and disposition. If you are not already represented by appointed counsel, you are entitled to appointed counsel in this matter, and to that end, provisional counsel will be appointed for you in this matter, and the appointment of provisional counsel shall be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service of process in this matter.

You are advised to IMMEDIATELY contact the Clerk of Tribal Court for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at (828) 359-6213, to obtain further information about this case, including a copy of the pleadings filed herein and the date(s) and time(s) of scheduled hearings.

First published this the 23rd day of September 2020.

Sybil G. Mann

Family Safety Program Attorney

P.O. Box 455

Cherokee, N.C. 28719

(828)359-1559

N.C. Bar No. 16729

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-066

In the Matter of the Estate of Rosalee Teesatuskie

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Donald Smiley

P.O. Box 870

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-073

In the Matter of the Estate of John Robert Hornbuckle

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Jessica George

P.O. Box 1677

Cherokee, NC 28719

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 15-046

In the Matter of the Estate of OSLEY BIRD SAUNOOKE, JR.

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Robert Osley Saunooke

18620 SW 39th Court

Miramar, FL 33029

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Cherokee, North Carolina

Estate File No. 20-074

In the Matter of the Estate of CAROL STANDINGDEER

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against this estate are notified to exhibit them to the fiduciary(s) listed on or before the date listed or be barred from their recovery.

Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment to the appointed fiduciary(s) listed below.

Date to submit claims: 90 DAYS FROM DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION

Joe Holiday

P.O. Box 2320

Cherokee, NC 28719

Notice to Qualified

Professionals

Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Handicapped & Elderly Living Program (H.E.L.P.) 145 Tsali Manor St. Cherokee N.C. 28719 Phone 828-359-6638

The Handicapped and Elderly Living Program (H.E.L.P.) is seeking qualified contractors and professionals who specialize in general residential rehabilitation and repair for residential properties. Work to be performed may include:

– Removal and installation of metal or shingled roofs

– Removal and installation of storm doors, doors and windows

– Service, removal, and installation of HVAC

– Service, removal, and installation of propane heater & tank/line sets

– Service, removal and installation of electrical

– Service, removal and installation of plumbing

– Removal and installation of kitchen cabinets

– Removal and installation of flooring

– Rough and finish carpentry

– Construction of universally acceptable ramps and decks

– Sheetrock repair

– All services for lawn maintenance

Pest control

– Locksmith

Qualified contractors and professionals will be expected to start work upon issuance of a contract. Several contractors and professionals will be selected for work. Selections will be based on qualifications. The H.E.L.P. reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

The work to be performed under this RFQ is subject to TERO guidelines. TERO certified vendors will be given preference. Qualification packages should include a W-9, tribal business license, proof of insurance, and any applicable licenses or certifications. Deliver sealed proposals to the TERO office. Deadline for sealed proposals is September 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Contact Stephanie Welch, swelch@nc-cherokee.com with questions or comments at 828-359-6638.

Notice to Qualified Professionals

Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Housing and Community Development (H.C.D.) 687 Acquoni Road Cherokee N.C. 28719 Phone 828-359-6906

The EBCI Housing Division (HCD) is seeking qualified contractors and professionals who specialize in the following trades and general residential rehabilitation and repair for Tribal Rehab Program and all Tribally owned rental developments, HIP developments and homes for re-sale in Swain County and Jackson County. The Work to be performed may include:

– Licensed Electrician: Service, removal and installation of electrical

– Licensed Plumber: Service, repair of plumbing and water leaks.

– Licensed HVAC: Repairs and New Installation

– All services for lawn maintenance and landscaping (including leaf removal, brush cutting and removal)

– Fire extinguisher service

– Removal and installation of flooring

– HVAC repairs

– Single Family and Apartment Renovation: Remodeling of bathrooms/kitchens/entire units

– Painting

– Licensed Pest Control

– Cleaning of rental units and homes for re-sale

Qualified contactors and professionals will be expected to start work upon issuance of a contract. Several contractors and professionals will be selected for work. Please submit qualification package with all information. Selections will be based on:

• TERO letter that contractor is in good standing. If there are five or more RFQ packets from Tier I TERO vendors evaluation and selection will be limited to Tier I, Indian Owned EBCI Business.

• Three recommendation letters.

• Last three (3) jobs completed with: Owner, cost and contact number.

• hourly rate and qualifications.

The HCD reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

The work to be performed under this RFQ is subject to TERO guidelines. TERO certified vendors will be given preference. Qualification packages should include a W-9, tribal business license, proof of insurance, and any applicable licenses or certifications. Deliver sealed proposals to the HCD Main office located at 687 Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC, 28719. Deadline for sealed proposals is September 24th, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

Contact Michelle Stamper, michstam@nc-cherokee.com with questions or comments at 828-359-6904.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is requesting bids for used sound equipment, assorted chairs and stools, assorted carts, kitchen equipment, and remnant wallpaper and tile.

Email cmyers1@harrahs.com or call 828-497-8315 for a bid packet or for more information.

Bids must be received by 4:30 PM, Friday, September 25, 2020.

Serious inquiries only, please.

Request for Proposals

General Notice

Qualla Housing Authority (Q.H.A.) is requesting proposals from all interested qualified contractors for services and labor for Q.H.A. properties, including rental units on the Cherokee Indian Reservation (Swain, Jackson, Graham, and Cherokee Counties).

Q.H.A. Construction bid packages include:

– Portable Toilet Services

– Fire Extinguisher Services

– Fire Sprinkler Monitoring/Maintenance

– Demolition Services

– Tree Removal Services

– Paving Services

These bid packages can be picked up at the Qualla Housing Authority Warehouse located at 2234 Old Mission Road, Cherokee, NC 28719. The Warehouse is open Monday-Thursday, from 7:45 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Q.H.A. Housing Services is also requesting proposals from all interested qualified contractors for services and labor for Q.H.A. properties, including rental units on the Cherokee Indian Reservation (Swain, Jackson, Graham, and Cherokee Counties).

Q.H.A. Housing bid packages include:

– Pest Control

– Propane

– Lawn Care Maintenance

These bid packages can be picked up at the Qualla Housing Authority Main Office located at 687 Acquoni Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719. The Main Office is open Monday-Thursday, from 7:45 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

All bids/proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope. The deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on 09/30/2020. Proposals received after this time and date will be rejected.

Kituwah, LLC is seeking proposals from a qualified and appropriately experienced construction, grading and demolition firm who can provide timely mass grading and demolition services at the Dumpling Creek property located at the I-40 407 exit in Sevier County, Tennessee. A full RFP may be requested or picked up from Cameron Cooper Kituwah, LLC 1158 Seven Clans Lane, Whittier, North Carolina 28789. Please call (828)-477-4536 or e-mail ccooper@kituwahllc.com with any questions or requests. Proposals must be received by October 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the above address.

Qualla Boundary Head Start/Early Head Start job opening

Position Title: Substitute Teacher

Primary Function: Provides educational services consistently on a day-by=day basis according to Head Start/Early Head Start performance standards and HS/EHS policies and procedures. Ensures classroom activities, equipment, materials, and supplies are age and developmentally appropriate and that all areas of child development are addressed including social/emotional, physical, cognitive, self-help, and speech/language. Maintains a safe and health environment for all children.

• Minimum Required – Level 1 Childhood Development Associates Credential (CDA)

• Preferred level 2 – Associate’s Degree

• Preferred level 3 – Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education or a related field.

• Valid NC drivers license required

Please submit a resume to Heather Saunooke, Education Manager at heatsaun@nc-cherokee.com or Tina Saunooke, Early Education Director at tinasaun@nc-cherokee.com.

Full job description is on Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start Facebook page. For additional information or to request a job description for this position contact William Maney, Human Resources and Office Administrator, willmane@nc-cherokee.com.

Qualla Boundary Head Start/Early Head Start job opening

Position Title: Substitute Teacher Assistant

Primary Function: Provide assistance and support to teachers in achieving goals, objectives, and performance standards of the Qualla Boundary Head Start and Ealy Head Start Program. Performs various duties in one-on-one and/or group activities which are educational, recreational, or developmental in nature. Is actively engaged and playing with children and aids with classroom activities.

Education/Experience: High school diploma or GED required.

Please submit a resume to Heather Saunooke, Education Manager at heatsaun@nc-cherokee.com or Tina Saunooke, Early Education Director at tinasaun@nc-cherokee.com.

Full job description is on Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start Facebook page. For additional information or to request a job description for this position contact William Maney, Human Resources and Office Administrator, willmane@nc-cherokee.com.

Kituwah Global Government Group, LLC has the following job available: Director of Administration

Anyone interested should pick up an application and position description at the Kituwah Global Government Group, LLC Office between the hours of 9:00am – 4:00pm Monday -Thursday. This position will close Sept 30th, 2020 at 4pm. Indian preference does apply, and a current job application must be submitted. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of application.