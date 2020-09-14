THANK YOU: Wolfe family says thanks for support with benefit

The Wolfe family would like to extend a huge thank you for your overwhelming support. The benefit for our sister (Jane Wolfe) was a huge success.

First and foremost, we would like to thank the following people: Chief, Vice Chief, Cherokee Speakers Council, Brad Jacobs, Chavella Bailey, Cherokee Fairgrounds, Tribal Council, Denise McCoy and staff, Jessie Wildcatt, Stacy Rogers, Granny’s Kitchen, Publix, Cherokee Bottle Water, Charlotte Littlejohn Family, Silent Warriors and finally our family for all the donations. Without you, it would not have been as successful. Also, to all of you that bought a dinner, we thank you and hope you enjoyed your meal.

Lastly, working side-by-side with family members was super special. There is never a dull moment with our crew and we would not trade that for anything. It was our pleasure to serve the community. Gvgeyu and May God Bless each of you.

Thank you,

The Wolfe family