THANK YOU: Thank you Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship

I would like to take this opportunity to show my appreciation to the Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship for funding me Fall Semester 2020. This financial assistance will be a tremendous help as I begin the Anthropology Doctoral program at the University of Tennessee. I am grateful this scholarship is available to Eastern Band of Cherokee students who are pursuing a masters or doctoral program degree. In the past, this scholarship has provided me with much needed help during my academic career to earn my master’s degree and will continue to help as I pursue obtaining my doctorate degree. Thank you again for your consideration in helping fund my academic career, without your help it would be much more difficult to achieve.

Signed,

Beau Carroll