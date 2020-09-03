THANK YOU LETTER: Museum interim director thanks dedicated staff 

Greatest Staff,

I need to thank wholeheartedly, the people that work with the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. Just over a month ago, the Museum systems were attacked. The quick response from Anne Huntsinger with the Wren Group Inc out of Georgia and Lloyd Arneach Jr. of 7 Clans Tech, working together to assess our issue and our next steps were critical in how the Museum operates everyday, and making sure the Museum was able to still function, was above and beyond anything we could have hoped for.

Within two days, we were being assisted by Coherent Cyber out of Texas. They worked in tandem with Wren Group and 7 Clans tech. While the software people were getting our systems back in order and investigated, the Museum staff pulled together and worked as a team to keep the Museum open to visitors. For two days front line staff did manual sales, and the Wren Group assisted the Museum with being able to setup sales using a tablet which helped make sales for our visitors easier.

Thanks to the staff at the Museum: Charla Reed, Dylan Girty, Juanita Harris, Helen Snow, Maggie Toineeta, Gerri Grady, TJ Owl, Cameron Maney, Tishara Sneed, Kendra Panther-Wildcatt, Renee Long Cole, Jenn Wilson, Robin Swayney, Richard Saunooke, Lucy French, Dakota Brown, Tyra Maney, Mike Crowe, Jarrett Wildcatt, Sarah Thompson, Nola Pina, Gabe Crowe, Dylan Morgan, and Dave Maney.

I have to thank this team. They have made working at the Museum, not only during our issue and the health issues of today, a wonderful experience. They exemplify the meaning of the word teamwork and help the Museum, as a whole entity, accomplish its goals of educating the public and enrolled members about the rich history of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

SGI,

Dawn Arneach

Interim Director

Museum of the Cherokee Indian