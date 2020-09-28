THANK YOU: Lambert says thank you to Yogi Crowe Scholarship

Siyo, my name is Jessica Rose Lambert. I am the daughter of Kimlyn Sneed Lambert and the late Douglas Allen Lambert. I am from the Birdtown community, and a 2014 graduate of Cherokee High School and 2017 graduate of WCU. It has always been my life-long dream of mine to become a veterinarian. I am currently in my second year of attending post-graduate school at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, earning my Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree. It is my hope that one day I may be able to come back to the Qualla Boundary and open my own veterinary practice there. I would love to one day be able to help the people on the reservation with their pet care needs. I would also like to encourage EBCI students to consider becoming a Veterinarian, it is a great profession if you love animals like I do. I would like to personally thank the Yogi Crowe Scholarship for helping with my costs of living in Raleigh and for helping to make my dream a reality. They have generously provided funding that makes it possible for graduate students like me to make ends meet while attending school. Thank you again so very much!

Jessica Lambert

N.C. State Vet School Class of 2023