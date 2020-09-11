SPEAKING OF FAITH: Arise! 

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“Man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble.”

Job 14:1 (KJV)

Rev. Melton has told us, “The Church will be under a great attack of trouble. We are to know our enemy. He is not of flesh and blood, but is spirit and the fight is on.”

“Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life,

where unto thou art also called,

and hast professed a good

profession before many witnesses.”

1 Timothy 6:12 (KJV)

“You may not even realize it until you have a problem and need a miracle. You probably won’t have a problem if you don’t fight, but you won’t ever win, either. “Keep on the Firing Line” is the name of the old hymn we used to sing to get in the right frame of mind. Keep on with a good fight, because the only good fight is the one that is won.

“Never fight ‘just a fair fight’, because this is one fight that’s already been won by Lord Jesus. We are here to ‘enforce His victory,’ treat it like ‘it’s a mopping up’. Never quit until it’s been won by you. Remember, we are not called to fight with a devil. We are called ‘to take authority over the devil,’ (arrest, cast him down, bind him up) for we have been given dominion on this earth over him.

“As a fleshy man we are to take authority over any spirit, just as Jesus did. We have been given the Gift of Faith, so that we can fight the good fight of faith. (As in saying to him, “I am well, because by His stripes I am healed.” This is an absolute fight of faith. The enemy will never leave you alone. He will always barrage and hit you with everything he’s got. We can’t go back to normal. We will also have to teach and show those around us how to fight a good fight,’. Pastor Melton explained.

“Speak what God has already spoken, in the Word of God. Its what changes the atmosphere for you so you can already know you have the victory,” he added.

“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time:

“Casting your care upon him; for he careth for you.“Be sober, be vigilant: because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about seeking whom he may devour:”

1 Peter 5:6-8 (KJV)

“God has no more enemies. He has already defeated them all. Devils are looking for those human ones who won’t fight them, or who don’t know about bullies, and how they only go after the ones they may be able to bully. They want to fight only those who make such an easy target, so he can knock them out,” Rev. Melton explained.

“Whom resist steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.

“But the God of all grace, who hath called us into his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.

“To him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.”

1 Peter 5:9-11 (KJV)

“Defeat the devil that’s messing with you now, and he has to flee. Know that a bigger one will come, but keep on fighting. Keep on fighting. The bigger one has no new tricks, he’ll also roar like a roaring lion. Trust the Word of the Lord. You will survive if you steadfastly resist him until you accomplish it. You will make it, too, praise, God! ‘You are more than a conqueror.’ (Romans 8:37). Jesus stepped up and won the victory, and won the keys already! The devil can’t fight the Word of God,” encouraged Rev. Melton.

“For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.

“Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?

1 John 5:4-5 (KJV)

“Blessed be the LORD my strength, which teaches my hands to war, and my fingers to fight:

“My goodness, and my fortress; my high tower, and my deliverer; my shield, and he in whom I trust; who subdueth my people under me.”

Psalm 144:1-2 (KJV)

“The enemy is not after you. It’s not even personal,” he added, “He’s after the Kingdom inside of you. The real battle is to ‘Let faith arise!’”