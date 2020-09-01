Qualla Country Trout Tournament scheduled for Sept. 5-6

The Qualla Country Trout Tournament, sponsored by the EBCI Natural Resources Dept., is set for Sept. 5-6 in Cherokee. A total of $20,000 in cash prizes will be awarded. A total of 271 tagged fish will be released into all 30 miles of Catch and Keep Enterprise Waters and Ponds. Caught fish must be kept, and there is a 10-fish limit per day/per permit hold (includes catch of minor children).

Fishing times include: Saturday, Sept. 5 – start at 6:06 a.m. and end at 8:50 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 6 – start at 6:07 a.m. and final tag turn-in at 6 p.m. The tag turn-in location is at 88 Council House Loop in Cherokee, across from the Cherokee Welcome Center. Tag turn-in times are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each tournament day.

Fly fishing catch and release allowed for this tournament in Catch and Keep Enterprise Waters. Additional special use fly fishing permits are required only for the 2.2 miles of trophy fly fishing waters. It is forbidden to re-release caught fish into trout ponds.

The following is required for cash distribution at tag turn-in location:

Remain in vehicle; distribution at drive through window

Two-day fishing permit covering both tournament days ($17); EBCI tribal members may use enrollment card

Proof of Tournament registration ($15); deadline is Friday, Sept. 4

Colored tags (fish not required)

Sign-in sheet and W-9 form

All legal methods required. To view Tribal fishing laws, go to:

https://library.municode.com/tribes_and_tribal_nations/eastern_band_of_cherokee_indians/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=THCHCO_CH113DIAGNARE

Info: Paula Price, event coordinator, (828) 788-3013; paprice@nc-cherokee.com, www.fishcherokee.com

– EBCI Natural Resources release