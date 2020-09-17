Qualla Boundary Library Study Hall opening
Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the Qualla Boundary Public Library will be open exclusively for students and their parents by appointment only under the following guidelines:
- 2-hour time slots from Monday-Thursday
- 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Must call in advance to reserve (up to one week ahead).
- Call 359-6725 anytime Monday-Thursday 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tables for up to a four-person family unit (one parent/three children, two parents/two children, etc.)
- Study carrels and public access computers for high school and college students.
- 16+ years old only.
- Temperature check, standard questionnaire, and hand sanitization before admittance is required for all persons.
- Social distancing of 6 feet required unless in the same familial unit.
- Face covering required at all times.
- One parent may browse (one-way aisles) and select items to check out for children before leaving.
- – Qualla Boundary Public Library release