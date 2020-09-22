OBITUARY: William Paul Owle “Poppy”

William Paul Owle “Poppy”, 86, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. He was born in Swain County on Dec. 20, 1933, to the late Dewitt and Eva Owle. William worked as a logger and truck driver throughout his life. He served his country in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force in the medical corps. He was an excellent bear hunter, and also loved to fish and hunt deer. He was of the Baptist faith and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all of those that knew him.

Mr. Owle is survived by four daughters, Paulette Shoaf, Arlene Smith (Bill), Michelle Smith (Robert), and Tonuia Conner (Danny); Whitney Lowe, Goyia Swanson, and Margaret Moser, who he considered daughters; a special niece, Aneva Turtle Hagberg, that he treated like a daughter; 10 grandchildren, April Ross (Sean), Britney Fuller (Chris), Sergeant Wesley Long (Valerie), Devan Rei Smith, Shasta Nacole Owle, Alexzaya, Tristin, Saylor Haynie, Emaliyah Wolfe, and Ares Leroy Paul; six great grandchildren, Staff Sergeant Austin Joe Padilla, Vivian Layne Ross, Jayla Ann Fuller, Alaya Mackenzie Fuller, McKinley Ann Long, and Shaylee Jade Fuller; one sister, Francis Arneach; a very special friend, Doc Hagberg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Ann Cochran Owle. He is also preceded by one son, Randy Owle, three brothers, and four sisters.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Sept. 20 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home with Reverend Danny Byers officiating. Burial followed at Birdtown Cemetery with Military Honors. Pallbearers were Brian Waldroop, Bill Waldroop, Chris Waldroop, Ray Long, Chris Fuller, and Cain Arch. Curtis Arneach, Snapper Turtle, Shane Owle, and Jody Haynie served as honorary pallbearers.

Crisp Funeral Home assisted the Owle family with arrangements.