OBITUARY: T.J. Holland 

T.J. Holland, 44, of Robbinsville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at his residence.

He was the son of Tommy and Patricia Long Holland of Robbinsville. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ned and Shirley Massey Long and his paternal grandfather, Rev. Lennox Hedrick.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Caroline Peay Holland; his son, Andrew Jonathan Holland of Robbinsville; his daughter, Emma Kate Harrison of Robbinsville; his brother, John David Holland of Robbinsville; his aunts, Brenda Long-Norville (Todd), and Donna Brown (Jody), all of Robbinsville; his uncles, Ned Long (Robin), and Johnny Long, all of Robbinsville; his paternal grandmother, Sue Hedrick of Robbinsville; and his mother-in-law, Kathy Everette of Madison. T.J. also leaves many nephews, cousins, family members, friends, co-workers, and tribal members who will cherish his memory.

T.J. was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) where he worked as the Cultural Resources Supervisor/Junaluska Museum Manager. As a valued member of his Tribe, he served the EBCI in many capacities including serving on the Tribal and Medical Institutional Review Boards, the Tribal Historic Properties and Preservation Committee, the N.C. Trail of Tears Association, the WCU Center for Native Health, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, the WCU Cherokee Studies Program, Snowbird Fading Voices Committee and he worked with the Smithsonian Institute regarding Cherokee History, along with serving in other various roles and activities.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Robbinsville First Baptist Church, of which he was a member. Reverend Ben Thacker officiated with a Eulogy by Jeff Marley. Burial followed at New Hope Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in T.J.’s memory to benefit the Junaluska Museum. Those donations may be mailed to the Robbinsville Branch of First Citizens Bank, 248 Rodney Orr Bypass, Robbinsville, NC 28771, or they can be dropped off at any First Citizens Branch by referencing the memorial fund for T.J. Holland for the Junaluska Museum.

