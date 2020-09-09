OBITUARY: Roy Bailey 

Roy Bailey, 80, of the Stecoah Community, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Vergie Bailey.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Frankie Farr Bailey; his children Kim Newman (Kurtis) of Almond, and Bill Bailey (Melinda) of Robbinsville; his loving and devoted sister in law, Mary Jo Reader, who was his caregiver for many years, but especially the last 10 months; his grandchildren, Josh and John Bailey, Karla Currie, Katie Gomez, and Kyle and Chris Norcross; and his great grandchildren, Kiley, Lyla, Tucker, Faith, Lilly, Lela, and Wesley Roy. Roy always said that a very special friend, Kelly Brock Johnson, saved his life when he had his heart attack; she checked on him regularly in his last days and he loved her dearly.

Roy started a boat business in the back yard in 1977. By 1984, the backyard boat business had moved to Bryson City and was known as Smoky Mountain Lakes Marine for the next 24 years. The business was sold in 2008.

He was a board member of the N.C. Wildlife Commission and worked to establish the boat dock at Lemmon’s Branch. He loved to fish in tournaments and fished the Jerry Ryne, FLW, Bass Masters, Fishers of Men, Heartland Series, David Hicks Tuesday Night Tournaments on Fontana Lake.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Stecoah Baptist Church. The Reverends Daniel Stewart and Mike Teem will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the Jenkins Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Roy was a simple man and loved the outdoors so he family requests that in his memory that anyone wishing to attend please dress casually and if you have fishing attire, please wear it.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bailey family. An online register is available at www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com.