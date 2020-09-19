OBITUARY: Perry Dean Sequoyah

He was born in Cherokee to the late Gilbert Smith and Jesse Kay Sequoyah. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Boyd Crowe and Denny Smith as well as a special nephew, Chrismon Todd Smith.

Perry is survived by his sons, River (Mariah) Sequoyah and Houston (Chanel) Hornbuckle; along with his brothers, Barry (Barb) Robie, Gilbert Biello; his sisters, Kim Sequoyah and Jackie (Montie) Tesky; as well as his aunt, Elnora Bird.

Perry leaves behind eight grandchildren in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

Perry loved to travel. A jack of all trades, he was always on the move. Perry will be remembered as a motorcycle enthusiast that rode every chance he got. He loved spending time with family. Perry’s boys will always treasure the memory of first meeting him and all his funny antics. They love to share stories of laughter about his wild adventures. Perry was full of life and will be sadly missed by the people who knew and loved him.

The family will be having a visitation for Perry D Sequoyah on Saturday, Sept. 19 beginning at 11 a.m. with funeral service starting at 12 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.