OBITUARY: Lorraine (Deb) Conseen

Lorraine (Deb) Conseen, 55, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of H.J. Bradley and his wife Flora of Cherokee, and the late Maggie Cucumber. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Conseen and a brother, Johnny Bradley.

Deb enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the Casino, fishing and playing the scratch off tickets. She also loved tending to her yard and flowers, and making sure her children, grandchildren, and dogs were spoiled. She also loved watching cartoons. Deb was a well-known and caring person who had an infectious smile. She could light up a room as soon as she walked in. She opened up her home to anyone never turning anyone away. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything devoting everything to them. Anyone who met her will always remember her and we have never heard anything negative about her. She has many family and friends that will miss her dearly as she touched all of their hearts.

She is survived by three children, Shana Hornbuckle, Carrie Wade and husband Nick, and Steven Long and wife Frances all of Cherokee; grandchildren, Ely, Kaella, Abreana, Kenleigh, and Shane Hornbuckle all of the home, Soloman West, Alena Wade, Amira Wade, Xander, and Link Long all of Cherokee; five siblings, Pearl Dry of Oklahoma, Cinda Porter of Oklahoma, Rinda Bradley of Arizona, Gerald Bradley of Cherokee, and Eddie Bradley of Cherokee.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Scott Chekelelee and Noah Crowe will officiate with burial in Littlejohn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.