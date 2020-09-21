OBITUARY: Kimberly Dawn Crowe

It is with saddened hearts that the family of Kimberly Dawn Crowe, 36, announces her passing on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Kimberly, lovingly known as Kimbo by her friends and family, is preceded in death by her brother, Chino West; her uncle, Hosea West; grandmother, Lawanda Jackson; grandfather, Jimmy West; and her brother-in-law, Aaron Gloyne.

Kimberly is survived by her parents – father, Jeffrey (Regina) Crowe; her mother, Kathy West; as well as her children, Jeffrey Bradley and Kay’D Bradley. In addition, she leaves behind her sisters, Heather (Andy) Century and Hilda Crowe; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Kimberly was always so full of life. She will be remembered for being an all-around good person and willing to stand up for anybody. One of her mother’s fondest memories of Kimbo is of the time when she was younger and had a big, fat red hen. One day a chicken hawk swooped down, picked up her hen and carried it away. Kimberly chased after that chicken hawk, throwing rocks at it until it dropped her hen. She came home with a big smile and her big, fat, red hen in her arms. Kimberly will be remembered as someone who never gave up on what she loved. She loved to spend time with her children as well as with her friends and family. Her infectious smile and laughter will be missed by those who knew her.

The family will have visitation for Kimberly Dawn Crowe on Monday, Sept. 21 at Long House Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with Funeral Service to follow. Pastor James “Bo” Parris will be officiating. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.