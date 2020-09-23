OBITUARY: James “Bo” Parris

James “Bo” Parris, of the Big Cove community in Cherokee, walked through Heaven’s Gates on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Bo was born in Tryon, Ga. on Jan. 8, 1935.

Bo was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Parris, his father, Scott Parris; his mother, Edna Hamilton Parris; and his aunt and uncle Sadd and Stella Dalton in Tryon, Ga.

Brother Parris was the pastor of Big Cove Baptist Church for 61 years. He was fluent in reading, writing, and speaking the Cherokee Language. Bo, along with Bros. Gil Breedlove and Raymond Johnson, completed a hymnbook, containing over 200 songs in the Cherokee Language.

Bo retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 35 years of service. Over the years he served the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on the Law and Order Committee and School Board. Bo was a graduate of Carson Newman College. On May 2, 1974, he was granted “Honorary Member” of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. He also served in the U.S. Marines.

At last count Bo had preached over 1,000 funerals. He loved the Lord and he loved to witness to others about Christ. He only missed Church on Sunday when he was in the hospital and when churches were mandated to close. He enjoyed reading every day and has a library full of Christian books. Bo firmly believed in supporting missionaries both domestic and internationally. Bo also loved stickball he played with Big Cove Stickball Team in his younger days. He enjoyed watching the men play.

In addition, when he was able, he visited the nursing homes and hospital every day and often acknowledged the nurses, especially those in inpatient: Jennifer, Tammy, and Dana. Every week or so he would get what he called “care package” and take to the inpatient nurses.

His love and dedication for Indian people is what made him happy. Regardless of the time of day or night, when he was able, he would get up and go to the hospital when called. He is the most kind, loving, forgiving, God-fearing man who wanted all others to accept Christ.

Bo is survived by two daughters, Jamie Tranter of Cherokee and Joanne Parris of Phoenix, Ariz. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Steven, Susie, Tabitha, Jr, Ryan, and Kayla; great grandchildren, Alaia, Lexi, Ayla, Nevaeh, Caedance, Jayden, and Anthony, Hunter and Edger and Annee, Awee and Kaiden; and one great great grandchild, Zavian.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Big Cove Baptist Church. Revs. Raymond Johnson and Gil Breedlove will officiate. Burial will be in the West Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143.

Bo will be taken to the church at 5 p.m. Friday by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of service.

Pallbearers will be members of the Big Cove Stickball Team.

Face Coverings will be required at the service and visitation.