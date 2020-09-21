OBITUARY: Geraldean Elizabeth (Ward) Webb

Geraldean Elizabeth (Ward) Webb, 66, of the Cooper’s Creek community in Bryson City, received her glorified body Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born on Oct. 2, 1953 to the late David Ellis Ward and Mary Alma (Green) Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Carnes.

Geraldean is survived by her husband of 48 years, Delbert Webb; a son, Jason Webb (Amanda); a daughter, Jennifer Hunt (Justin); sister, Wanda Dills (Leonard); brother, John Ward (Amy); sister, Jo Ann Austin (Steve); brother-in-law, Cance Carnes (Bonnie); grandsons, Zack Webb, Kadin Webb, Dallas Hunt, and Ellis Webb; one granddaughter, Makayla Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews of whom she deeply loved.

She was a member of Hyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church. Her passion in this life was her family. Being a wife, mother, and Mamaw were her greatest accomplishments. Geraldean loved the Lord and wanted everyone to know that. Geraldean spent many years working in the optometry offices of Dr. Don Ramsey and Dr. Coy Brown, where she befriended everyone that walked through the doors. She spent all of her 66 years putting everyone before herself. She never met a stranger and wanted to make sure that everyone was taken care of. No matter if it was prayer, a meal, a place to lay your head, or just a good talking to, you could always get it at Mamaw’s!

The family would like to invite everyone that would like to come Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. for visitation and 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Crisp’s Funeral Home for Geraldean’s celebration of life. Her son-in-law Justin Hunt will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Zack Webb, Kadin Webb, Harold Connor, Chris Rivardo, Harry Wood, and Josh Carnes. Burial will follow at Thomas Chapel Cemetery.

The family would like to say thank you to Dr. Steven Queen, the staff at Harris Regional Hospital, Swain County EMS, and Rock Creek Baptist Church for their help during this time. Friends and family, thank you for all of your prayers during this time.