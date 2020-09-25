OBITUARY: Annie Bell Welch 

Annie Belle Welch, 72, of Robbinsville, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Henry and Bessie Smoker Jumper. She is survived by her husband, Joel Welch; daughter, Kristie Ramirez of Franklin; sons, Henry David Welch, B.J. Welch both of Robbinsville, Glenn Elliott Welch of Cherokee; sisters, Christine Campbell and Nora French. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Little Snowbird Baptist Church. The Reverend Noah Crowe will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the Hickory Gap Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. Saturday at Little Snowbird Baptist Church prior to the service.

Due to the risk of exposure to COVID 19 and NC Executive Order 147, and at the request of the family face coverings are required in public areas for everyone over age 11. Out of respect for the families that we serve and our staff, we request that anyone wishing to attend services for Mrs. Welch to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.