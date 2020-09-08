OBITUARY: Albert George Sr. “Dinker”

Albert George Sr., “Dinker”, 60, went to his meet his Lord Savior on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Dinker will be welcomed at the Heavenly gates by his parents, brothers, and a sister.

Dinker is survived by his wife of 42 years, Desiree George. He also leaves behind to carry on his memories his children, Amanda Lynn George (partner Lewis) and her children; daughter, Destini (partner Kenny Griffin) and their two children, Kolin and Kyrie; daughter, Megan Paugh and her son, Kaius; son, Albert Clayton George Jr. and his wife, Kayla along with their children Braydon and Braylin; John Cameron (partner Rachel) and their children – Shawn, Gabrielle, Laila, Desmond, Xavier, Jaydan, and Meli Joy. Also surviving Dinker are his brothers, Herbert George and JC George.

Dinker had friends all over the place, from Ohio to Florida, and everywhere in between. He loved making friends from all walks of life. A member of the Old Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Dinker especially loved his church and his church family. He will be remembered for his love of fishing and fast pitch softball.

The family will have a Graveside Service for Dinker at the George Family Cemetery on Quail Rd at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 with Reverend Bear Lambert officiating.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.