Man suffers cardiac event on Laurel Creek Road

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a man in cardiac distress along Laurel Creek Road on Friday, Sept. 25 at 1:50 p.m. near Crib Gap.

Zachary Brown, 26, of Portland, Tenn., was standing along the roadside with his family when he experienced a cardiac event. Park Rangers performed CPR until emergency responders with American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the scene and transported him to Blount Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional details are available at this time.

– National Park Service release