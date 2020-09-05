COVID-19 outbreak identified at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

ROBBINSVILLE – An additional 14 COVID-19 cases have been identified at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation. 12 cases are residents, and two cases are staff members. One staff member is not a Graham County resident. Family members of the residents have been notified, and contact tracing is ongoing.

The Graham County Health Department and state support staff are assisting Graham Healthcare in addressing the outbreak.

“Graham Healthcare has been following strict COVID-19 protocols, and routinely tests both staff and residents,” Graham County Health Dept. officials said in a statement. “Remember the Graham Healthcare staff and residents in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Please be patient and kind to the staff as we work through this situation.”

– Graham County Health Dept. release